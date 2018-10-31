31.10.2018 - 02:43 Uhr
Twist Bioscience Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering
of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Twist.
