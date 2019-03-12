12.03.2019 - 01:29 Uhr
U.S. FDA Approves Pfizer’s Oncology Biosimilar TRAZIMERA (trastuzumab-qyyp), a Biosimilar to Herceptin1
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TRAZIMERA (trastuzumab-qyyp), a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab),1
for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 (HER2) overexpressing breast cancer and HER2 overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.2
“This is an importantDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.