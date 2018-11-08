08.11.2018 - 02:00 Uhr UBS Anticipates United States Department of Justice Will File Civil Complaint Relating to RMBS

Regulatory News: UBS has been advised by the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") that the DOJ intends to file a civil complaint as early as November 8, 2018 related to UBS's issuance, underwriting and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS") more than a decade ago. UBS anticipates that the complaint will seek unspecified monetary civil penalties under the Financial Institutions