22.10.2018 - 01:54 Uhr
UEG Week 2018: New Research Links Crohn's Disease to Black Death
VIENNA, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
European incidence of Crohn's disease is likely to be a result of surviving the Black Death in the middle ages, according to new
research presented today at UEG Week.
Researchers from Paris, France, studied historical data on the intensity of plague outbreaks from Europe and the Mediterranean
Basin between 800 and 1850AD. TheyDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.