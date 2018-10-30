30.10.2018 - 22:38 Uhr Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Skylight and Lumen office buildings in Warsaw

Paris, Amsterdam, October 30, 2018 Press release Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the Skylight and Lumen office buildings in Warsaw On October 30, 2018, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield entered into an agreement with Globalworth Poland, a listed Polish property company, for the sale of Skylight and Lumen office buildings in Warsaw. The total acquisition cost of €190.0 Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick