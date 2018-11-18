18.11.2018 - 07:54 Uhr
UnionPay rolls out mobile payment services in South Asia
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Nov. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sri Lanka has become a new market where UnionPay
is rolling out its mobile payment service. After the launch of UnionPay QuickPass service in the country this August, UnionPay QR code payment service will be accepted soon. Today, UnionPay
International (UPI) announced its collaboration with Cargills Group, the largest Retail & FMCG group in