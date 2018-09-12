Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Uniper SE, DE000UNSE018

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten Uniper SE E.ON-Platz 1 40479 Düsseldorf Deutschland 2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund:freiwilligeKonzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene eines Tochterunternehmens 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Herr Paul E. Singer,Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 06.09.2018 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte (Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile (Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten neu 3,12 % 7,53 % 10,65 % 365960000 letzte Mitteilung 3,12 % 7,05 % 10,17 % / 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt (§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet (§ 34 WpHG) direkt (§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet (§ 34 WpHG) DE000UNSE018 0 11416731 0 % 3,12 % Summe 11416731 3,12 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % % Summe % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % SWAP 29.07.2019 Bar 16333026 4,46 % SWAP 01.02.2021 Bar 6233924 1,70 % SWAP 30.06.2022 Bar 5000000 1,37 % Summe 27566950 7,53 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.). X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher (if at least held 3% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % 5,12 % 5,56 % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % 5,12 % 5,56 % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % 5,12 % 5,56 % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % 5,12 % 5,56 % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % 5,12 % 5,56 % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott International, L.P. % 5,12 % 5,56 % Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % % Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % % The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, Inc. % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Special GP, LLC % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset Management LLC % % % Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % % Elliott Associates, L.P. % % % Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc. % 5,12 % 8,03 % 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten) 10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

