07.11.2018 - 22:32 Uhr
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share
United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash
dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock outstanding, payable in cash on November 27, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2018.
About UPC Insurance
