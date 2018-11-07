07.11.2018 - 22:32 Uhr United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock outstanding, payable in cash on November 27, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2018. About UPC Insurance Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance