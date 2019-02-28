28.02.2019 - 22:37 Uhr
Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences.
Investor Conference:
Susquehanna Financial Group Eighth Annual Technology Conference
Date: March 12, 2019
Location: New York
Presenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive