11.06.2018 - 21:48 Uhr

Update: SPi Global acquires Scope e-Knowledge Center

MANILA, Philippines, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPi Global, the market-leading content technology and content solutions enterprise that provides data services and subject matter expertise (SME) to multiple industries, today announced it has completed the transaction for the acquisition of Scope e-Knowledge Center, a leading provider of specialized knowledge services for publishers and information

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick