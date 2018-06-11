11.06.2018 - 21:48 Uhr
Update: SPi Global acquires Scope e-Knowledge Center
MANILA, Philippines, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPi Global, the market-leading content technology and content solutions enterprise that provides data
services and subject matter expertise (SME) to multiple industries, today announced it has completed the transaction for the acquisition of Scope e-Knowledge Center, a leading provider of
specialized knowledge services for publishers and informationDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.