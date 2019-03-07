07.03.2019 - 22:26 Uhr

Upland Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 and provided guidance for its first quarter and full year of 2019. Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights Total revenue was $45.2 million, an increase of 62% from $27.8 million in the fourth quarter

