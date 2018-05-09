09.05.2018 - 03:17 Uhr

Urban Airship Powers Real-Time Mobile Wallet Tickets and Boarding Passes with Google Pay

New Urban Airship mobile wallet tickets make it easy for airlines, movie theaters and all types of events to streamline and enhance "day of" experiences   MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, digital growth company Urban Airship unveiled the first digital customer engagement platform to support Google Pay tickets-a new capability

