04.12.2018 - 00:10 Uhr Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lakeview Plaza Shopping Center Located in the Town of Southeast, NY

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA and UBP) announced today that it has acquired, for $12 million, Lakeview Plaza Shopping Center, located in the Town of Southeast in Putnam County, NY ("Lakeview"). Lakeview is a 177,000 square foot shopping center anchored by a 54,000 square foot Acme Supermarket. The property consists of five buildings on a 23 acre site located on Route 22, just north