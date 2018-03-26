26.03.2018 - 08:45 Uhr US Court Grants Enforcement Of US$520 Million Award Against Republic Of Kazakhstan

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 23, 2018, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued its ruling in favor of the plaintiffs in Stati et al. v. Rep. of Kazakhstan, a long-running litigation concerning the Stati Parties' efforts to enforce a $520 million arbitral award issued in their favor and against Kazakhstan under the Energy Charter Treaty. The Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick