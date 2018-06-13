13.06.2018 - 03:23 Uhr
USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Units
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (the “Partnership”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in the
Partnership held by USA Compression Holdings, LLC (the "Selling Unitholder"), for total gross proceeds to the Selling Unitholder of approximately $81.0 million before estimated offering expenses.