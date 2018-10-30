30.10.2018 - 22:38 Uhr
Vascular Insights Announces New Chief Executive Officer and President James (Chip) Draper To Lead The Executive Team
QUINCY, Massachusetts, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascular Insights is pleased to announce that James
(Chip) Draper has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President. As Mr. Draper oversees global operations, James P. Ott, former CEO, has
been appointed to a newly created Executive Chairman role. Mr. Ott will be focused on advisory, and special projects, at the request of theDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.