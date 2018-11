07.11.2018 - 01:13 Uhr Veeva to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 28, 2018

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading industry cloud provider for life sciences, will announce financial results for its fiscal third quarter which ended October 31, 2018 after market close on November 28, 2018. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.