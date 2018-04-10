10.04.2018 - 04:33 Uhr
VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong
HONG KONG, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
In partnership with the Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong & Macao, VFS Global
announces the launch of its new Visa Application Centre, effective 10 April 2018, to serve the growing demand of travellers to Finland.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624234/VFS_Global_Logo.jpg )
Inaugurated on 10 April 2018Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.