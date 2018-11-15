15.11.2018 - 02:15 Uhr VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 30 Million Shares of Common Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) ("VICI Properties" or the "Company"), an experiential-asset real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced the pricing of an upsized public offering of 30 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $630.0 million. The Company has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase