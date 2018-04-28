28.04.2018 - 10:02 Uhr Vivo's all-new 'V9' AI-Powered FullView™ Display Smartphone is now available in International Markets

Enabling the Perfect Shot, Perfect View and an AI-Powered Experience Vivo Celebrated the V9 Launch in a Series of Remarkable Events SHENZHEN, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo V9 is now officially available in international markets including Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and more. The launch of V9 was celebrated with a series of fun and remarkable events, with the aim of Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick