30.10.2018 - 00:14 Uhr
vTv Therapeutics Announces Transfer of Listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market
vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered treatments for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and
diabetes, today announced that The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) has approved the Company’s application to list its Class A Common Stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company’s
securitiesDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.