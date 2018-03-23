23.03.2018 - 14:49 Uhr Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad

The shareholders of HMS Networks AB (publ) are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held at 10.30 a.m on Wednesday 25 April 2018 at the HMS head office, Stationsgatan 37, Halmstad. Registration for the Annual General Meeting will begin at 9.30 a.m. Right to participate in the Annual General Meeting Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting must