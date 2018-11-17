17.11.2018 - 01:22 Uhr

Wells Fargo Donates an Additional $1.5 Million to California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced a donation of $1.5 million to aid in the ongoing recovery and relief efforts resulting from the devastating wildfires in California. Earlier this week, Wells Fargo announced a $250,000 donation to local organizations. Today’s donation increases Wells Fargo’s support to $1.75 million. “As we watch the tragedy unfold in California, our thoughts

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick