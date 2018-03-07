07.03.2018 - 03:08 Uhr
William Lyon Homes Announces Pricing of Offering of 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2023
William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced a private offering of $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior notes due September 1, 2023 (the
“2023 notes”) through its wholly owned subsidiary, William Lyon Homes, Inc. (“California Lyon”). The Company expects to close this offering on March 9, 2018, subject to the satisfaction ofDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.