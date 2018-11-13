13.11.2018 - 10:11 Uhr Wirecard and givve enhance digital benefits to improve loyalty amongst hundreds of thousands of employees

Aschheim (Munich) - - Wirecard has already issued almost 300,000 employee cards for over 8,500 givve corporate customers - givve's acquisition by Up group opens up a new range of deployment scenarios in the field of loyalty and incentives Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and givve, a German FinTech company specializing on employee engagement and incentive Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick