15.04.2018 - 00:48 Uhr
WPP PLC: Chief Executive Officer Steps Down
Sir Martin Sorrell has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of WPP (NYSE:WPP) with immediate effect. Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, becomes Executive Chairman until the appointment of a new
Chief Executive Officer.
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of Wunderman and WPP Digital, and Andrew Scott, WPP Corporate Development Director and Chief Operating Officer, Europe, have been appointedDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.