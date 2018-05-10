10.05.2018 - 02:08 Uhr
WPX Energy Announces Upsize and Pricing of Senior Notes
WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) announced today that it has priced its public offering of $500 million of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026. The notes were priced at 100.000% of par. The offering was upsized
from the previously announced $400 million aggregate principal amount and is expected to close on May 23, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
The net proceeds from the offering will be approximatelyDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.