12.03.2019 - 00:47 Uhr
WWE Surpasses 1 Billion Social Media Followers
WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced it has eclipsed 1 billion fans through its global social media platforms, further cementing its position as one of the most-followed brands in the world.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005912/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
WWE’s Social Media Snapshot:
Facebook: 501Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.