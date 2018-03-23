23.03.2018 - 14:49 Uhr
XCMG Forges World's First Intelligent Production Line for Crane Turntables, Entering Intelligent Manufacturing Era
XUZHOU, China, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, the world's leading construction machinery manufacturer, is now building up the
industry's first intelligent production line for crane turntables with a daily production capacity of 40, the largest in the world. The move keeps the company at the forefront of construction
machinery development and firmly establishes it as a leader in intelligentDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.