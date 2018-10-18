18.10.2018 - 22:13 Uhr
Xerox Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox common stock. The dividend is payable
on Jan. 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2018.
The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Xerox Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on Jan.