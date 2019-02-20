20.02.2019 - 00:55 Uhr XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $1 Billion of Senior Notes

GREENWICH, Conn. - February 19, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. ("XPO" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPO) today announced the pricing of its previously announced issuance of $1.0 billion of senior notes due 2024 (the "notes"). The closing of the private placement of the notes is expected to occur on February 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will bear interest at a rate