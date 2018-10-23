23.10.2018 - 14:56 Uhr XPO Logistics Named to the Freight.Tech 100 by FreightWaves

XPO Logistics Named to the Freight.Tech 100 by FreightWaves GREENWICH, Conn. - October 23, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named to the 2018 Freight.Tech 100 list by FreightWaves, a digital resource for data, news and commentary about the North American freight market. The Freight.Tech 100 list recognizes the most Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick