19.03.2018 - 14:04 Uhr
XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe
XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe
GREENWICH, Conn. - March 19, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and
logistics solutions, will be expanding its Drive XPO mobile technology to Europe this spring, following a successful launch in North America. The app, designed for carriers, supports real-time
visibility across transportationDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.