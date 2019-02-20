20.02.2019 - 20:57 Uhr
Xylem to participate in the Barclays 2019 Industrial Select Conference
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that its Senior Director of Investor Relations,
Matt Latino, will participate in investor meetings at the Barclays 2019 Industrial Select Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
