27.04.2018 - 00:08 Uhr

Yahsat Set to Acquire Stake in UAE-Based Satellite Operator Thuraya

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahsat signs an agreement to purchase a majority stake in Thuraya to create a global powerhouse in fixed and mobile satellite services   The acquisition will further expand Yahsat's satellite solutions portfolio and provide the platform necessary to explore the potential growth opportunities that Thuraya brings 

