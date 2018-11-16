16.11.2018 - 22:48 Uhr Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed December 7, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2018. Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 45,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories and is one of the Aon Hewitt Top Companies