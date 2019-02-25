25.02.2019 - 14:59 Uhr ZTE Announces the First 5G Flagship Smartphone at MWC 2019

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will be available in Europe and China in the first half of 2019 BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major global provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the first 5G flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. In cooperation with leading Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick