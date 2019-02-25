25.02.2019 - 14:59 Uhr
ZTE Announces the First 5G Flagship Smartphone at MWC 2019
The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will be available in Europe and China in the first half of 2019
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major global provider of
telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the first 5G flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. In cooperation with leadingDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.